Two undefeated teams and a top 25 victory highlight Casper College’s impressive start to the Thunderbirds’ sports seasons.

The No. 13 men’s soccer team opened its season with a 6-1 home victory over Truckee Meadows Community College on Aug. 17 and followed that with an 8-1 victory against Gillette College on Monday.

Sophomore Yuto Hatayama leads the T-Birds with four goals, with Worland freshman Court Gonsalez and sophomore Isa Bramble each adding two. Six other players also have found the back of the net.

Casper College hits the road this weekend for games at Central Community College-Columbus on Friday and Iowa Lakes Community College on Saturday.

The women’s soccer team also is undefeated, winning 1-0 against Truckee Meadows CC on a goal from Lander sophomore Emma Goetz and rolling to an 8-2 victory against Gillette College. Goetz added another goal against the Pronghorns, freshman Michell Cave scored twice and five other players, including Cody freshman Jessa Lynn and Kelly Walsh freshman Amberlynn Hill, also broke into the scoring column.

The T-Birds will be tested Saturday when they host No. 15 Snow College for a noon start.

The women’s volleyball team fell to 3-2 after a 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15) loss at No. 6 Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday.

The T-Birds’ other loss also was to a Top 25 team as they dropped a 3-2 match to No. 19 Hutchinson Community College at the McCook (Nebraska) Invitational last week.

Casper College did go 3-1 at the tourney with a 3-0 sweep of Iowa Lakes Community College, a 3-1 victory against Otero College and a 3-2 win over No. 10 Seward County Community College.

Sophomore Mia Hutchison (Star Valley) leads the team with 59 kills, sophomore setter Katarina Vulic has a team-best 259 assists and freshman Nia Surman has 58 digs.

Local fans can get their first look at the T-Birds this weekend as they host Lake Region State College and Colby Community College on Friday and Treasure Valley Community College and Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday.

