Casper College volleyball team opens home season against Western Nebraska

After spending the first two weeks of the season on the road, the Casper College volleyball team returns home to face No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The Thunderbirds (2-6) have won two of their last three matches after starting 0-5. Four of those losses were to teams ranked in the NJCAA preseason top 25.

Since the tough start, Casper College defeated Clarendon College 3-0 and Otero Junior College 3-1 before losing to No. 13 Hutchinson Community College 3-0 at the Trinidad State Tournament in Trinidad, Colorado.

Sophomore Raelee Samio leads the T-Birds with 2.22 kills per set, followed by freshmen Mia Hutchinson (Star Valley) with 1.93 kps and Amelia Piekut with 1.59 kps. Freshman setter Katerina Vulic is averaging 5.03 assists per set and freshman Licia Echevarria is averaging 3.0 digs per set.