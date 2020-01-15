Casper College women crush Sheridan before honoring Gunnare's 300th win

Back at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym and with something to prove, the Casper College women's basketball team exorcised more than a few demons on Wednesday, in what was a reflective evening for T-Birds head coach Dwight Gunnare.
Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri started 4 of 4 from the field and scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half to guide the No. 22-ranked Thunderbirds' offense while the defense limited Sheridan College to just one made field goal in the second quarter as the T-Birds got back into the win column with a convincing 92-33 win. That preceded a short ceremony honoring Gunnare's 300th win at Casper College.
That win helped the T-Birds flip the script back to familiarity. They had lost two of their last three games coming in, including a 74-64 loss to Laramie County Community College in their second game back from winter break on Saturday. They also went into winter break having lost to Miles Community College by 3. So as lop-sided as Wednesday night's result was, Gunnare continuously stressed points of improvement.
"Every possession is important, you can get better every possession," Gunnare said. "When there's a big discrepancy the game gets super sloppy and out of control, physical-wise. I thought our kids did a great job of not dropping down because of what the scoreboard said."
The T-Birds (15-3, 11-2 Region IX) started to pull away early when the game was just 7-6. Spurred by back-to-back 3's from Otkhmezuri, the T-Birds finished the initial quarter on a 17-2 run. They dictated tempo, rebounded and continuously kept Sheridan College on its heels. Casper's defensive stand that ended the first quarter extended into the next. Sheridan (11-7 4-3) didn't score again until a free throw with less than 4 minutes left in the half and scored its only field goal of the second quarter until a minute later. By that point the gap ballooned to a 24-point chasm and the T-Birds didn't look back, abruptly snapping Sheridan's modest five-game winning streak by holding the Generals to a new season low.
"The last three games we shot the ball poorly," Gunnare said. "We were getting good shots but we were in the low 30 percentages. You're going to have those games, just like Sheridan did -- and their night was drastic tonight."
Casper's offense, which saw its own struggles since the winter break, finally came back to life with its defense. Adding onto first-half successes, the T-Birds offense exploded for a 27-point third quarter. That brought their total to 65 up to that point, which was more than they scored since a December 7 win against Gillette College (76-62). The Generals, meanwhile, scored just two points in the third quarter.
Gunnare sent in his starters to begin the fourth in order to give his reserves a break. During that stretch he told his players "no drop-off," before calling a timeout in order to avoid a turnover with a 50-point lead. Wednesday's game was an important win and counts just as much as the T-Birds' others but they couldn't afford to take another step back, not after the last handful of games.
Wednesday night's defensive performance was the T-Birds' best of the season. Their previous low this season was when they held Northeastern Junior College to 49 points in early November. At the Sheridan Thanksgiving Classic they held the Rocky Mountain College junior varsity to 22 points.
Gunnare joked afterwards that he couldn't remember his first win as T-Birds coach. It came during the season-opening tournament at the Swede, but that's the best he could remember. The short ceremony honoring him with a ball and framed memento from his 300th win (which came in early December against Otero) gave him something to ensure he'll never forget the accomplishment. Wednesday's 304th win moved him one step closer to another milestone worth remembering.
