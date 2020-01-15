Casper College women crush Sheridan before honoring Gunnare's 300th win

"The last three games we shot the ball poorly," Gunnare said. "We were getting good shots but we were in the low 30 percentages. You're going to have those games, just like Sheridan did -- and their night was drastic tonight."

Casper's offense, which saw its own struggles since the winter break, finally came back to life with its defense. Adding onto first-half successes, the T-Birds offense exploded for a 27-point third quarter. That brought their total to 65 up to that point, which was more than they scored since a December 7 win against Gillette College (76-62). The Generals, meanwhile, scored just two points in the third quarter.

Gunnare sent in his starters to begin the fourth in order to give his reserves a break. During that stretch he told his players "no drop-off," before calling a timeout in order to avoid a turnover with a 50-point lead. Wednesday's game was an important win and counts just as much as the T-Birds' others but they couldn't afford to take another step back, not after the last handful of games.

Wednesday night's defensive performance was the T-Birds' best of the season. Their previous low this season was when they held Northeastern Junior College to 49 points in early November. At the Sheridan Thanksgiving Classic they held the Rocky Mountain College junior varsity to 22 points.

Gunnare joked afterwards that he couldn't remember his first win as T-Birds coach. It came during the season-opening tournament at the Swede, but that's the best he could remember. The short ceremony honoring him with a ball and framed memento from his 300th win (which came in early December against Otero) gave him something to ensure he'll never forget the accomplishment. Wednesday's 304th win moved him one step closer to another milestone worth remembering.

