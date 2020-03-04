Casper College women go for second Region IX title in three years

If someone would have told Casper College women’s basketball coach Dwight Gunnare back on Jan. 11 that his team would be hosting the Region IX Tournament this weekend, he wouldn’t have believed you.

“I didn’t see us being in this gym, to be honest with you,” Gunnare said Tuesday after practice. “I’m just so proud of this team and what we’ve been able to do.”

What the Thunderbirds have done is put together a 12-game winning streak since that loss at Laramie County Community College to win the North sub-region and earn the right to host the Region IX Tournament for the second time in three years. The 15th-ranked T-Birds (26-3) face McCook Community College in Thursday’s final quarterfinal game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds figure to have their hands full with McCook (22-9), which has five players averaging double-digit points. Makenna Bodette, a 6-foot forward, leads the Indians with averages of 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, respectively.

“McCook is balanced and they have three or four kids who are capable of making multiple 3-pointers,” Gunnare said. “If that’s happening on the same night we could be in trouble. And Bodette is one of the more complete post players we’ve played against.”