Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX title game

For the third consecutive year, the Casper College women's basketball team will play for the Region IX championship. And for the third year in a row the T-Birds will take on Western Nebraska Community College in the title game
The 15th-ranked T-Birds (28-3) advanced with a 74-65 victory over Otero Junior College late Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The No. 2 Cougars (28-1) took down No. 21 Gillette College 77-63.
The Region IX championship game tips off at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Swede.
Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri was 6 of 10 from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 25 points while Ashley Tehau added 15 points and made 3 of 7 3-pointers. Marija Bakic and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad combined for 17 points and were 5 of 10 from distance. As a team, the T-Birds shot 47.1 percent (16 of 34) from behind the arc.
Western Nebraska defeated Casper 78-70 back on Dec. 10 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
The T-Birds defeated the Cougars two years ago in Casper to win the Region IX championship while the Cougars returned the favor last year on their home court.