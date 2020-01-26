Casper College women's basketball cruises past Northwest College

The 22nd-ranked Casper College women's basketball team built a 43-23 halftime lead and rolled to an 81-56 win over Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.
The Thunderbirds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) were 16 of 35 (45.7 percent) from behind the arc in winning their fourth game in a row.
Natalia Otkhmezuri made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points for the T-Birds, who also got 15 points from Marija Bakic and 11 from Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs). Juneau Jones added seven points and 12 rebounds.
Casper College returns home Wednesday to take on Central Wyoming College.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
