Casper College women's basketball cruises past Northwest College

The 22nd-ranked Casper College women's basketball team built a 43-23 halftime lead and rolled to an 81-56 win over Northwest College on Saturday in Powell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Thunderbirds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) were 16 of 35 (45.7 percent) from behind the arc in winning their fourth game in a row.

Natalia Otkhmezuri made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points for the T-Birds, who also got 15 points from Marija Bakic and 11 from Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs). Juneau Jones added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Casper College returns home Wednesday to take on Central Wyoming College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.