You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper College women's basketball defeats Gillette College in overtime
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball defeats Gillette College in overtime

{{featured_button_text}}

The 17th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team scored the final eight points in overtime to rally past No. 21 Gillette College 86-80 on Wednesday in Gillette.

The Thunderbirds (21-3, 8-1 Region IX North) took the lead for good on Marija Bakic's drive with 50.4 seconds left in the extra session and made four free throws down the stretch to move into a tie for the conference lead with the Pronghorns (22-3, 8-1).

Bakic's two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 74-all. The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five points in the second half until the end.

Natalia Othkmezuri had 24 points to lead five T-Birds in double figures, followed by Kammie Ragsdale with 14, Juneau Jones with 13, Bakic with 12 and Mya Jones with 11.

Marija Bakic

Bakic
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News