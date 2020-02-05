Casper College women's basketball defeats Gillette College in overtime

The 17th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team scored the final eight points in overtime to rally past No. 21 Gillette College 86-80 on Wednesday in Gillette.

The Thunderbirds (21-3, 8-1 Region IX North) took the lead for good on Marija Bakic's drive with 50.4 seconds left in the extra session and made four free throws down the stretch to move into a tie for the conference lead with the Pronghorns (22-3, 8-1).

Bakic's two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 74-all. The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five points in the second half until the end.

Natalia Othkmezuri had 24 points to lead five T-Birds in double figures, followed by Kammie Ragsdale with 14, Juneau Jones with 13, Bakic with 12 and Mya Jones with 11.

