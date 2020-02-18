Casper College women's basketball looks to clinch Region IX North title

“I thought when we lost our second sub-region game at LCCC that it would be a long, hard stretch to get to this point,” Gunnare admitted. “So to be able to have this meaningful game this late in the year is pretty cool.”

Not surprisingly, the teams are first or second in almost statistical category. The Pronghorns lead the sub-region in scoring (81.8 points per game), field-goal percentage (47.4) and rebounding (47.5 per game), while the T-Birds have the top defense (55.9 points per game allowed) and field-goal percentage defense (32.2).

“I think it’s going to come down to whichever team is more fundamentally sound and shoots a little bit better,” Gunnare explained. “I really expect tomorrow to be a one- or a two-possession game. There are going to be a lot of things in those 40 minutes that are going to have an effect on the outcome.”

In the game two weeks ago, Casper College freshman Marija Bakic hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining to force overtime where the T-Birds were finally able to put the game away.

Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri, who leads the T-Birds with 15.3 points per game, had a game-high 23 in the victory and four other players also finished in double figures.

