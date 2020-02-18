Casper College women's basketball looks to clinch Region IX North title

The schedules might say that Wednesday's Region IX North sub-region games against Gillette College are the final home games of the season for Casper College, but both T-Birds squads will have at least one more game inside the friendly confines of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The 16th-ranked T-Birds women's team (24-3, 11-1) could clinch the sub-region title and the right to host the Region IX Tournament with a victory over the No. 21 Pronghorns (25-3, 11-1).
"I’m just excited because I know the kids are excited and I think we’re going to have a great atmosphere," Casper College women's head coach Dwight Gunnare said.
The T-Birds men's team, meanwhile, is currently tied with the Pronghorns for second place in the sub-region with both teams one game back of Western Wyoming Community College. Even though winning the sub-region is doubtful (WWCC won both games against the T-Birds this season), Casper College is already guaranteed of hosting a first-round tournament game with a top-4 sub-region finish.
"Tomorrow night gives us a chance to be in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed and to finish off (the regular season) in the right way," Casper College men's head coach Shaun Gutting said.
Women
After losing at Laramie County Community College on Jan. 11 the T-Birds have won 10 in a row, including an overtime victory at Gillette College on Feb. 5, to put themselves in control of the sub-region race.
“I thought when we lost our second sub-region game at LCCC that it would be a long, hard stretch to get to this point,” Gunnare admitted. “So to be able to have this meaningful game this late in the year is pretty cool.”
Not surprisingly, the teams are first or second in almost statistical category. The Pronghorns lead the sub-region in scoring (81.8 points per game), field-goal percentage (47.4) and rebounding (47.5 per game), while the T-Birds have the top defense (55.9 points per game allowed) and field-goal percentage defense (32.2).
“I think it’s going to come down to whichever team is more fundamentally sound and shoots a little bit better,” Gunnare explained. “I really expect tomorrow to be a one- or a two-possession game. There are going to be a lot of things in those 40 minutes that are going to have an effect on the outcome.”
In the game two weeks ago, Casper College freshman Marija Bakic hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining to force overtime where the T-Birds were finally able to put the game away.
Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri, who leads the T-Birds with 15.3 points per game, had a game-high 23 in the victory and four other players also finished in double figures.
You have free articles remaining.
Two years ago the T-Birds won the Region IX Tournament at The Swede. Last year they lost the championship game at Western Nebraska. So they know the importance of hosting the tournament.
“We’ve been talking about it and we’re really excited,” said sophomore Mya Jones, who averages 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. “Mentally and physically, we’re going to have to be prepared for everything.”
Regardless of the outcome, Gunnare expects those in attendance to be in for a treat.
“These types of game almost have a post-season feel to them,” he said. “It should be a lot of fun. If both teams play to their potential our fans are going to see a real good game.”
Men
One week ago, the T-Birds (22-5, 9-3) were in danger of losing their third consecutive game. But they rallied late to defeat Eastern Wyoming College and carried that momentum into Saturday. The T-Birds jumped out to a 65-31 lead against Northwest College and rolled to a 122-70 victory with six players scoring in double figures.
“Saturday, I thought we did an excellent job from the tip guarding and making them take difficult shots,” Gutting said. “And offensively we weren’t selfish and we really shared the ball.
“I think we have the capability to have anywhere from five to seven guys in double figures every night as long as we’re sharing the basketball and running our offense the right way … going to the rim and not settling for jumpers.”
Sophomore David Walker leads the T-Birds in scoring with 22.1 points per game, while Jalen Harris (15.5) and Philip Pepple Jr. (12.0) are also averaging double digits. In addition, four other players are averaging at least 7.6 points per contest.
Casper College’s two-game skid actually began with a 94-88 loss at Gillette College two weeks ago, followed by a last-second 94-93 setback at then No. 13 Western Wyoming. Looking back, sophomore point guard Jalen Harris believes those losses might serve as the turning point to the T-Birds’ season.
“Right now we have a lot of momentum,” he said. “I think those two losses were exactly what we needed to wake us up and get locked in for this final stretch. Dealing with that adversity has made us stronger and I really think it showed in our last two games.”
The T-Birds were especially impressive on the boards the last two games as they were plus -39 on the glass. In their losses to Gillette and Western they were minus-27.
“We have to be the tougher team,” Harris said. “Collectively, as a guard group, we have to get down there and compete and be physical.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN