Casper College women's basketball pulls away late to beat Eastern Wyoming

The 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team won their ninth consecutive game with a 64-58 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday night in Torrington.

The game was tied at 40-all heading into the final quarter after the Lancers' Raleigh Basart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. But the Thunderbirds (23-3, 10-1 Region IX North) outscored EWC 24-18 to remain atop the sub-region standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri had 18 points and seven rebounds for the T-Birds, while Marija Bakic also scored in double figures with 12 points. Mya Jones added nine points and Juneau Jones and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad had eight apiece.

The T-Birds host Northwest College on Saturday.

