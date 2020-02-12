You are the owner of this article.
Casper College women's basketball pulls away late to beat Eastern Wyoming
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball pulls away late to beat Eastern Wyoming

The 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team won their ninth consecutive game with a 64-58 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday night in Torrington.

The game was tied at 40-all heading into the final quarter after the Lancers' Raleigh Basart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. But the Thunderbirds (23-3, 10-1 Region IX North) outscored EWC 24-18 to remain atop the sub-region standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri had 18 points and seven rebounds for the T-Birds, while Marija Bakic also scored in double figures with 12 points. Mya Jones added nine points and Juneau Jones and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad had eight apiece.

The T-Birds host Northwest College on Saturday.

Natalia Otkhmezuri

Otkhmezuri
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

