Casper College women score final 10 points to avoid Eastern Wyoming upset bid

In the end, the Casper College women's basketball team found a way to win. The 15th-ranked T-Birds trailed Eastern Wyoming College 55-47 with 6 minutes to play, but scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a 57-55 victory Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (24-4, 9-0 Region IX North) extended their sub-region winning streak to 33 games, but this one was in doubt throughout.

Eastern Wyoming led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and by eight points in the fourth in its bid to hand the T-Birds their first sub-region loss since Jan. 21, 2020.

The Lancers (15-11, 5-4) scored the first five points of the game and extended their lead to 22-7 before the T-Birds began to chip away.

A free throw from Flora Goed and a layup by Joslin Igo cut the deficit to 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and started a 12-0 run. Kate Robertson opened the second quarter with back-to-back baskets, Julia Palomo scored at the rim and Dejaan Schuler capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Lancers followed with a 6-0 run before back-to-back triples from Schuler and Palomo cut the lead to 28-25. Eastern Wyoming made it a 34-28 game, but the T-Birds closed the half on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 34-all at the break.

The teams traded baskets and the lead throughout the third quarter until Palomo's 3 gave Casper College a 45-42 advantage. After EWC scored at the rim, Sandra Frau worked her way inside for a rebound and putback to give the T-Birds a 47-44 advantage heading to the final frame.

The Lancers then scored the first 11 points of the quarter to take a 55-47 lead and force the T-Birds to call a timeout.

Robertson got free inside for two buckets and added a free throw to cut the deficit to 55-52 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining. Palomo then scored on a fast break off a precision pass from Frau to make it a one-point game. After a defensive stop, the T-Birds got the ball to Palomo in the corner. The freshman guard drilled a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the T-Birds' bench with 1:10 on the clock for what proved to be the game-winner.

The Lancers had three chances to win in the final minute, but all three shots were off the mark.

Palomo finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds -- both game highs -- and Robertson added 11 points and nine boards.

Casper College finishes the regular season Saturday at Western Wyoming Community College before hosting the Region IX Tournament beginning March 3.

