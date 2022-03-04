 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball advances to semifinals of Region IX tourney

The Casper College women's basketball team built a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 75-43 victory against Otero Junior College in the Region IX Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Kate Robertson, Joseana Vaz and Julia Palomo each scored 14 points for the 15th-ranked T-Birds (26-4), with Sandra Frau adding nine points and five assists.

The T-Birds extended their winning streak to 14 games and will face Laramie County Community College, and 89-54 winner over Trinidad State College, in the semifinals on Friday night.

The other semifinal will have No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College taking on Eastern Wyoming College.

Sports editor

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin

