For the fourth time in six years the Casper College women's basketball team will finish its season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

The No. 15 Thunderbirds (30-3) defeated Western Wyoming Community College 62-60 Saturday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for their 17th consecutive victory to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Championships. This year's tournament begins March 22 in Lubbock, Texas.

Wyoming natives Logann Alvar, a freshman from Kelly Walsh, and Joslin Igo, a sophomore from Douglas, both scored 15 points to lead the T-Birds. Julia Palomo added 13 points and Sandra Frau-Garcia had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.