Casper College women's basketball braces for high-scoring game at NJCAA Championships

The Casper College women’s basketball team won’t know its second-round opponent at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship until Monday. Safe to say, though, the Thunderbirds better be prepared to get up and down the court Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The eighth-seeded T-Birds (22-1), who suffered their first loss of the season in the Region IX championship game on Saturday — 84-79 in overtime to hots Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado — will face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 24 seed Eastern Oklahoma State College and No. 9 seed Three Rivers College. Eastern Oklahoma State leads the nation in scoring at 86.3 points per game while Three Rivers and Casper College are tied at No. 2 at 85.5 points per game.

“It’s crazy,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said Wednesday. “There are always going to be some high-scoring teams at nationals; unfortunately, most of them are in our bracket.”

Eastern Oklahoma State (18-4) scored in triple digits three times this season and topped 90 points on six occasions en route to winning the Region 2 championship. Three Rivers (21-0), the Region XVI champions, had five games in which it broke the century mark.

“Our defense is going to have to carry us,” Gunnare said.

