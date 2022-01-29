Casper College women's basketball builds early lead, holds off Eastern Wyoming

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained unbeaten in Region IX North play with a 77-64 victory over Easter Wyoming College on Saturday in Torrington.

The Thunderbirds (18-4, 3-0) led 40-26 at the half and had an answer every time the Lancers made a run. The T-Birds have won five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Joseana Vaz made all four of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Casper College. Kate Robertson added 14 points and nine rebounds, Rosalinda Gonzalez had 13 points and Sandra Frau dished out eight assists.

The T-Birds return home Wednesday when they face Western Wyoming Community College at The Swede.

