CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball builds early lead, holds off Eastern Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained unbeaten in Region IX North play with a 77-64 victory over Easter Wyoming College on Saturday in Torrington.

The Thunderbirds (18-4, 3-0) led 40-26 at the half and had an answer every time the Lancers made a run. The T-Birds have won five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Joseana Vaz made all four of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Casper College. Kate Robertson added 14 points and nine rebounds, Rosalinda Gonzalez had 13 points and Sandra Frau dished out eight assists.

The T-Birds return home Wednesday when they face Western Wyoming Community College at The Swede.

Joseana Vaz 2021 headsot

Vaz
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

