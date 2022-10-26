Casper College women's basketball chases another Region IX title

The Casper College women’s basketball team has established itself as the gold standard in Region IX.

Last season the Thunderbirds (28-5) won the Region IX championship for the third time in five years and qualified for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships for the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years. They also have won 35 consecutive North sub-region games.

The T-Birds, who are ranked No. 13 in the NJCAA preseason poll, play at Division II Black Hills State on Thursday. It’s the final tune-up before the regular season begins next week at the Snow College Classic in Utah.

“We have a tradition of being good here,” sophomore guard Joslin Igo said at practice Wednesday. “It’s fun knowing that you’re in a good program and that people think highly of you. There is some pressure with that but I think it’s a good pressure.

“We embrace those expectations.”

Igo is one of four sophomore guards with starting experience. Julia Palomo, Sandra Frau-Garcia and Celna Arnlund also return to give the T-Birds valuable leadership and depth in the backcourt.

Frau-Garcia led the team with 4.5 assists per game last season while also chipping in 8.1 points per game. Igo, a former standout at Douglas, averaged 7.4 points per game and Palomo averaged 7.3 points per game.

“It’s really good having that experience just from the perspective of our drills and our communication,” said head coach Dwight Gunnare, who is beginning his 15th season at Casper College. “Having that experience is valuable just from the perspective of knowing what to expect in the regular season, who’s the tough competition, where do you have to get to in order to be a contender in the Region IX tournament.”

Gunnare believes the T-Birds’ preseason schedule, which consisted of seven games at two jamborees and a game at DII Chadron State College ahead of Thursday’s game at Black Hills State, will prove beneficial in the long run.

“Everybody got equal playing time (in the jamborees),” he said. “And in these last two it’s more game-like substitutions. We really get a good chance to evaluate everybody in October against other teams and it gives us a chance to see how we handle game situations and game rotations.

“I love our October. I think it sets us up really well for the season.”

While the T-Birds do have backcourt depth, 6-foot-2 sophomore center Flora Goed is their only true interior player. Gunnare doesn’t expect that to be a problem on the offensive end of the floor, though.

“Offensively it can be kind of fun because then we have mismatches with our quickness,” he noted. “My concern is what happens when we go against two bigs or what happens if Flora gets into foul trouble or, knock on wood, gets injured. We just have to find a way to guard inside.”

Casper College also returns guards Mariona Coas-Morales and Mesa Butler from last year’s team. The incoming class is comprised of guards and wings, including 6-0 freshman Logann Alvar of Kelly Walsh.

According to Igo, the comfort level she and the other returning guards have in the T-Birds’ system has made it easy to pass along their knowledge to the new players.

“We’ve been able to help them a lot, just because we know the system” Igo said. “It’s easy to pass things along, like the guards did for us last year. And they’ve been really receptive to what we have to tell them.

“We just want to continue to get better and get ready for the regular season.”