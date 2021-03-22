Casper College women's basketball climbs to No. 3 in NJCAA rankings

Monday, the Thunderbirds (18-0, 8-0 Region IX North) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25. It ties the 2011-12 team for the highest-ever ranking for the women's program.

The T-Birds, who defeated Laramie County Community College 88-65 Saturday in Cheyenne, are the defending Region IX champs and have won 33 consecutive games dating back to last season. The victory over LCCC also clinched the No. 1 seed out of the North for the T-Birds, which means they will get a bye in the first round of the Region IX Tournament.