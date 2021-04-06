 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball coach Gunnare is Region IX Coach of the Year
CC HOOPS

Casper College women's basketball coach Gunnare is Region IX Coach of the Year

To no one’s surprise, the Casper College women’s basketball team dominated the Region IX North sub-region end-of-season honors announced Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds (20-0) ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 25, tying the 2011-12 team as the highest-ever ranking for the program.

Dwight Gunnare, who is in his 13th year leading the T-Birds, was selected the Region IX Coach of the Year. Gunnare has compiled a record of 338-80 (.809 winning percentage) at Casper College and earlier this season became the program’s all-time winningest coach. He surpassed Gary Becker, who was 328-104 from 1989-2003.

Under Gunnare, the T-Birds have won four Region IX championships (2010-11, 2018, 2020). The 2010 team finished fourth at the national tournament.

Gunnare wasn’t the only T-Bird recognized for his contributions this season as sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri, Kobe King-Hawea and Kammie Ragsdale were selected to the all-Region IX North team and freshman Jonseana Vaz was an all-defensive selection.

King-Hawea was a junior college All-America at Gillette College last year before transferring to Casper College when the Pronghorns cut their basketball program. This season the 5-foot-11 wing from Australia leads the T-Birds with 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Otkhmezuri, a 5-8 guard from the country of Georgia, averages 15.1 points per game and is second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (52.5%).

Ragsdale, a 6-0 wing from Pine Bluffs, averages 8.3 points per game.

The T-Birds enter this week’s Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado, having won 35 games in a row dating back to last season. Casper College faces Northeastern Junior College in the quarterfinals Thursday

Dwight Gunnare

Gunnare
