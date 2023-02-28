The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team put the finishing touches on another impressive regular season with an 83-62 win at Eastern Wyoming College on Monday night in Torrington.

It's the sixth consecutive Region IX North title for the T-Birds (27-3, 10-0 North), who have won 46 games in a row against North competition.

Flora Goed led the T-Birds with 16 points with Joslin Igo adding 15. Casper College also also got nine points from Anna Csenyi, eight from Logann Alvar and Julia Palomo and seven apiece from Celina Arnlund and Maria Cos-Morales.

The T-Birds head to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, next week for the Region IX Tournament hosted by Western Nebraska Community College. The Cougars (21-8, 9-1 South) earned the right to host by winning the South sub-region.