Casper College women's basketball faces Hutchinson CC in NJCAA Championships opener

The Casper College women's basketball team finds itself in a familiar position this week. For the second year in a row and the third time in the past five years, the Thunderbirds will end their season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship. The T-Birds also qualified for the NJCAA Championships in 2020 before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 14 seed Casper College (28-4) takes on 19th-seeded Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College (28-5) in the first round Thursday. Tip time is set for 9 a.m. at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Both teams earned automatic bids, with the T-Birds winning the Region IX championship and the Blue Dragons winning the Region VI championship.

"I like our matchup a lot and I like our preparation a lot," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said via a phone interview Tuesday. "We’re similar teams, so there’s some familiarity there. I think we understand our opponent well and we’re going into this knowing that we have a real good chance."

On paper, the T-Birds and the Blue Dragons are strikingly similar. Casper College averages 72.7 points per game shooting 43.9% from the field, 34.4% on 3-pointers and 70.3% from the free-throw line. Hutchinson averages 72.6 points per game with shooting percentages of 41.7 from the field, 33.9 from behind the arc and 72.8 from the charity stripe. Defensively, the T-Birds have held opponents to 35.5% shooting overall and 27.9S% on 3-pointers. The Blue Dragons' splits are 36.7% and 28.1S%, respectively.

Sophomores Joseana Vaz and Kate Robertson are both averaging double-digit points for the T-Birds, with the 6-foot Vaz leading the team with 12.7 points per game and the 6-2 Robertson adding 11.7 ppg.

Behind them, though, Casper College has a balanced attack with five players averaging at least 7.3 ppg in freshman Sandra Frau (7.7), sophomore Dejaan Schuler (7.6), sophomore Belen Morales Lopez (7.6), freshman Joslin Igo (7.5) and freshman Julia Palomo (7.3).

Hutchinson counters with four players scoring in double figures, led by guard Mya Williams. The 5-8 freshman averages 18.8 points per game and is shooting 38.4% from behind the arc.

"Williams looks like she can score at all levels," Gunnare said. "She has All-America potential so she's definitely a handful."

Filling in behind Williams are Tor'e Alford (13.1 ppg), Mele Kailahi (11.5 ppg and 8.3 rebounds per game) and Kalyn Ervin (11.0 ppg).

"They’re athletic and they have three good interior players," Gunnare stated. "They’re very balanced but I think we match up with them well."

With five players returning from last year's team that played in the NJCAA Championships -- Vaz, Robertson, Schuler, Morales Lopez and Rosalinda Gonzalez -- Gunnare believes that experience will play in the T-Birds' favor.

"We have five that have been here before and they understand the talent that is here," Gunnare said."The year before we didn’t get that carryover because of COVID.

"Our sophomores have been good all year long about mentoring our freshmen and helping them understand how we do things," he added. "So I think that experience helps a great amount."

Obviously, the T-Birds are hoping that experience translates into some victories on the national stage. Casper College is seeking its first win at the NJCAA Championships since a ninth-place finish in 2011.

