CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball finishes 2-1 at Pizza Hut Classic

The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Snow College on Friday with a 77-57 victory against the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday to finish 2-1 at the Pizza Hut Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Dejaan Schuler led the T-Birds (5-2) with 14 points in Saturday's win, with Kate Robertson (Natrona County) and Joslin Igo (Douglas) adding 10 points apiece.

The win followed Friday night's loss to Snow College in which the Badgers made a layup at the buzzer to pull out a 69-68 victory.

Rosalinda Gonzalez made 1 of 2 free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to give the T-Birds a 68-67 lead. After Gonzalez missed the second free throw, Snow grabbed the rebound and called timeout. The Badgers inbounded the ball in front of their bench and Kennedy Eskelson was able to find a wide-open Kylie Larsen for the game-winner.

Joseana Vaz led the T-Birds with 13 points before fouling out, while Robertson added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Belen Morales Lopez had 10 points.

Kare Robertson 2021 headshot

Robertson
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

