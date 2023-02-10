After winning its first four Region IX North games by an average of 29.5 points, Wednesday’s come-from-behind 70-68 overtime victory at Laramie County Community College might have been just what the Casper College women’s basketball team needed.

The 17th-ranked T-Birds (22-3, 5-0) trailed by eight points at halftime and tied the game with 2 seconds remaining in regulation on Julia Palomo’s layup. They built a lead in the extra session only to have the Golden Eagles tie it with 9.5 seconds on the clock. But Sandra Frau-Garcia forced her way into the lane, got fouled and made both free throws with 4.1 seconds to play to lift the T-Birds to their eighth consecutive victory.

“I think it’s an experience that we can always draw back on,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “We’ve had situations in season past where we’ve won by double figures quite often and then you get to tournament time and you’ve never been through this experience. I think in the long run it will benefit us quite a bit.”

The T-Birds, who have a one-game lead over both Northwest College and Western Wyoming Community College in the North sub-region, host Northwest on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

“We’re in first place, but we’re definitely not comfortable,” Gunnare stated.

Frau-Garcia definitely helps ease Gunnare’s comfort level. The sophomore point guard nearly had a triple-double against LCCC, finishing with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The T-Birds also got double-figure scoring from Flora Goed (14 points), Logann Alvar (10) and Julia Palomo (10), but struggled from the field. They were 26-of-76 (34.2%) from the field and made just 4 of 23 (17.4%) 3-point attempts.

“Overall, we played a really good game,” Gunnare said. “We just couldn’t shoot. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t get shots to fall. Thankfully, Sandra took over the game. She attacked the rim and she also created a lot of interior shots.”

Joslin Igo was just 3-of-13 shooting, but knocked down two key 3-pointers – one late in regulation and one in overtime – to help the T-Birds extend their winning streak against Region IX North opponents to 41 games.

“Joslin has made enough threes in her career that she knows the next one is going in,” Gunnare said. “It wasn’t the quantity, but it was the timing.”

Igo, the sophomore from Douglas, finished with eight points in the game but still leads the T-Birds with 11.8 points per game. Flora Goed (11.2 ppg) and Alvar (10.8 ppg) also are averaging double figures, while Palomo pitches in 9.2 ppg. And Frau-Garcia continues to do a lot of everything for the T-Birds, averaging 7.5 ppg as well as leading the team with 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.1 steals per contest.