CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball has six-game winning streak snapped

The 17th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team struggled offensively and suffered a 57-44 defeat to Salt Lake Community College on Monday at the CSN Basketball Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (12-4) trailed just 24-19 at the half but were outscored 18-8 in the third quarter and saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Sophomore Joseana Vaz and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had nine points apiece to lead the T-Birds, who were just 15-of-48 (31.3%) from the field and 5-of-15 (33.3%) on 3-pointers.

Casper College played host College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday night before facing Utah State Eastern on Wednesday to conclude the first semester.

Joslin Igo 2021 headshot

Igo
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

