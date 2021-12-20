Casper College women's basketball has six-game winning streak snapped

The 17th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team struggled offensively and suffered a 57-44 defeat to Salt Lake Community College on Monday at the CSN Basketball Invitational in Las Vegas.
The Thunderbirds (12-4) trailed just 24-19 at the half but were outscored 18-8 in the third quarter and saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
Sophomore Joseana Vaz and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had nine points apiece to lead the T-Birds, who were just 15-of-48 (31.3%) from the field and 5-of-15 (33.3%) on 3-pointers.
Casper College played host College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday night before facing Utah State Eastern on Wednesday to conclude the first semester.