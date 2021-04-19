Casper College women's basketball hopes for A-game at NJCAA Championships

The Casper College women’s basketball team is looking to get back to its winning ways. After having their school-record 37-game winning streak snapped in an 84-79 overtime loss to Otero Junior College in the Region IX championship game on April 9, the Thunderbirds (22-1) will try to start a new one Tuesday when they take on Three Rivers College (22-0) in the second round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

The eighth-seeded T-Birds, who finished No. 3 in the final NJCAA Top 25 rankings, face a Three Rivers team that has won 22 in a row, including a 76-74 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State in the first round on Monday.

“Three Rivers is athletic and deep and they’re probably going to play as many as 10 to 12 kids and there’s not a major drop-off,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “They play a lot of 2-2-1 press back to a 2-3 zone. They get a lot of pressure out of their zone, which is more of a match-up zone. They aren’t going to release their wings and then allow open shots.”