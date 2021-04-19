Casper College women's basketball hopes for A-game at NJCAA Championships

The Casper College women’s basketball team is looking to get back to its winning ways. After having their school-record 37-game winning streak snapped in an 84-79 overtime loss to Otero Junior College in the Region IX championship game on April 9, the Thunderbirds (22-1) will try to start a new one Tuesday when they take on Three Rivers College (22-0) in the second round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships in Lubbock, Texas.
The eighth-seeded T-Birds, who finished No. 3 in the final NJCAA Top 25 rankings, face a Three Rivers team that has won 22 in a row, including a 76-74 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State in the first round on Monday.
“Three Rivers is athletic and deep and they’re probably going to play as many as 10 to 12 kids and there’s not a major drop-off,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “They play a lot of 2-2-1 press back to a 2-3 zone. They get a lot of pressure out of their zone, which is more of a match-up zone. They aren’t going to release their wings and then allow open shots.”
The statistics bear that out as the Raiders are limiting teams to 30.6% field-goal shooting (No. 2 in the nation) and just 20.8% on 3-point attempts (No. 1). The T-Birds, however, counter with one of the top-shooting teams in the junior college ranks. Casper College is No. 1 in field-goal shooting (46.7%), No. 2 in 3-point shooting (41.3%) and No. 4 in free-throw shooting (74.4%).
“We just have to stay focused,” T-Birds sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea said. “When we are focused and locked in we are a very good team. If we play our A-game and stick to our core values I think we have a chance to go very far.”
The 5-foot-11 King-Hawea leads the T-Birds in scoring at 15.5 points per game. Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri is the only other player averaging double-digit points at 14.9, but the T-Birds have a balanced attack with freshmen guards Joseana Vaz (9.7) and Sofie Hauge (9.6), sophomore Marija Bakic (8.2) and Kammie Ragsdale (8.1) and freshman bigs Belen Morales Lopez (7.6) and Kate Robertson (6.3) all having the ability to score in double figures.
The return of Bakic to the lineup is a welcome addition. The 5-9 guard has been sidelined the last 12 games with a foot injury, but “has been cleared” to play.
“I feel like she’s comfortable in our system and her retention has been good,” Gunnare said, “so I would be comfortable putting her into the game. There’s a good possibility she’ll be on the court.”
This is the third time in four years the T-Birds have qualified for the national tournament, although last year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also the fifth time Casper College has advanced to the NJCAA Championship under Gunnare, who became the program’s all-time winningest coach this season (340-81). However, it’s been 10 years since the T-Birds won a game at nationals.
“We know what we have,” Ragsdale said. “And with us being No. 3 in the country, now it’s time to prove to everybody else how good we are.
“Yeah, we are up there in the rankings,” the Pine Bluffs native added, “but I feel like we are still the underdogs and we’re waiting to prove ourselves at the national level. We know we can compete against the bigger schools.”
