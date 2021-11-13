 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball improves to 3-1 with road victory

  • Updated
  • 0

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team overcame a slow start to earn a 72-56 victory over the Concordia College JV on Friday in Sterling, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (3-1) led 14-13 after the opening 10 minutes, but outscored Concordia 44-29 over the second and third quarters.

Sophomore Joseana Vaz scored 19 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got 16 points from Kare Robertson (Natrona County), 11 from Belen Morales Lopez and nine from Rosalinda Gonzalez. Celina Arnlund grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.

Casper College hosts the Pizza Hut Classic beginning Thursday with a game against Northeastern Junior College.

Kare Robertson 2021 headshot

Robertson
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

