Casper College women's basketball improves to 3-1 with road victory

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team overcame a slow start to earn a 72-56 victory over the Concordia College JV on Friday in Sterling, Colorado.
The Thunderbirds (3-1) led 14-13 after the opening 10 minutes, but outscored Concordia 44-29 over the second and third quarters.
Sophomore Joseana Vaz scored 19 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got 16 points from Kare Robertson (Natrona County), 11 from Belen Morales Lopez and nine from Rosalinda Gonzalez. Celina Arnlund grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.
Casper College hosts the Pizza Hut Classic beginning Thursday with a game against Northeastern Junior College.