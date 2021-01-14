Casper College women's basketball looks for continued success

The T-Birds not only take a 15-game winning streak into this abbreviated season, but do so with what should be one of the best backcourts in Region IX, if not the nation. Not only do sophomores Natalia Otkhmezuri, who averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game last season, and Marija Bakic (10.1) return, but Casper College added 5-foot-11 Kobe King-Hawae to the mix in the offseason. King-Hawae was a first-team junior college All-America at Gillette College last year, but when the school, along with Sheridan College, dropped their athletic programs in June, the University of Texas signee transferred to Casper College.

“Kobe has been a great addition to our team,” Gunnare stated. “She’s pretty good. We just know preparing to play against her last year was a chore.”

Thankfully, that chore now falls on the T-Birds’ opponents.

King-Hawae joins a sophomore class that, in addition to Otkhmezuri and Bakic, includes Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs), who is currently out with an ankle injury, and Emily Achter. The T-Birds also welcome a seven-member freshman class that spans the globe, with players ranging from Casper (Natrona County’s Kate Robertson) to Denmark, Spain, South Africa and New Zealand. The group has been together since August and played five scrimmages in the fall, but Gunnare knows it’s ready to start the regular season.