Casper College women's basketball looks for continued success

Twelve months ago, the Casper College women’s basketball team was 14-3 overall and 1-1 in Region IX North play after a 74-64 defeat at Laramie County Community College. That loss on Jan. 11, 2020 was the last setback for the Thunderbirds, who host the Wyoming All-Stars in an exhibition game Friday before (hopefully) opening the season next Friday at College of Southern Idaho.
The T-Birds won their final 11 games of the regular season last year and then went 4-0 in the Region IX tournament -- knocking off No. 2 Western Nebraska Community College in the championship game -- to enter the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship as the No. 13 seed. Unfortunately, the tournament was first postponed and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was tough because it was so drawn out,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said recently. “As we started seeing how things were going around the country we realized, ‘OK, it’s probably going to happen to us.’ So we could kind of ease into it, but it really left an open-ended season that didn’t quite feel right.
“Usually you play your final game and then you turn the page and start a new chapter, but we never really had that. At least we had that significant accomplishment and we’ll get to hang a banner that will be up there forever. We’ll just say we would have won and nobody can prove us wrong.”
The T-Birds not only take a 15-game winning streak into this abbreviated season, but do so with what should be one of the best backcourts in Region IX, if not the nation. Not only do sophomores Natalia Otkhmezuri, who averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game last season, and Marija Bakic (10.1) return, but Casper College added 5-foot-11 Kobe King-Hawae to the mix in the offseason. King-Hawae was a first-team junior college All-America at Gillette College last year, but when the school, along with Sheridan College, dropped their athletic programs in June, the University of Texas signee transferred to Casper College.
“Kobe has been a great addition to our team,” Gunnare stated. “She’s pretty good. We just know preparing to play against her last year was a chore.”
Thankfully, that chore now falls on the T-Birds’ opponents.
King-Hawae joins a sophomore class that, in addition to Otkhmezuri and Bakic, includes Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs), who is currently out with an ankle injury, and Emily Achter. The T-Birds also welcome a seven-member freshman class that spans the globe, with players ranging from Casper (Natrona County’s Kate Robertson) to Denmark, Spain, South Africa and New Zealand. The group has been together since August and played five scrimmages in the fall, but Gunnare knows it’s ready to start the regular season.
“I think we’re deep and we’re solid in every position,” he said. “And I think we’ve made some improvements on the defensive side of the ball. I’m starting to see basketball plays instead of just running from Point A to Point B to Point C, so the chemistry is improving.
“We have a lot of options and I’m really excited about our potential. I’ve seen practices where we look like a middle-of-the-road team and then I’ve seen flashes of being a special team.”
While the T-Birds can make adjustments on the court, it’s what happens off the court with the ongoing pandemic that is out of their hands. They’ve already had one game canceled because of COVID-19 concerns and Gunnare knows the proposed regular-season schedule might be a reach.
“We have 21 games on the schedule,” he said, “but if we can play 15 games I’m going to think that’s OK. We just have to be flexible and we can’t be frustrated about the interruptions.”
