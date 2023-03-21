Getting to Texas hasn’t been a problem for the Casper College women’s basketball team. Sticking around for a few days is a different story.

The Thunderbirds won the Region IX Championship on March 11 with a 62-60 victory over Western Wyoming Community College to punch their ticket to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Basketball Championships in Lubbock, Texas, for the fifth time in six years. But in their three previous trips – the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic – the T-Birds were one and done in Texas.

The 15th-seeded T-Birds (30-3) will try to end that skid Wednesday when they take on 18th-seeded Walters State Community College (25-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain time at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

“It’s always an honor and a great achievement to get there,” longtime Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said, “but we’ve been one and done the last three years. We’ve been close, we just have to find a way to advance.”

The T-Birds fell in overtime in 2018, lost by eight points in 2021 and dropped a three-point decision last year.

Getting over the hump won’t be easy, but the T-Birds at least have an idea of what they’re up against in Walters State. Even though the teams have met only once before – an 86-82 Casper College victory in the 1992 NJCAA Championships – this season’s versions of the T-Birds and Senators are strikingly similar.

The T-Birds average more points per game (76.8 to 70.1) while the Senators allow fewer points per game (45.0 to 58.2). Both teams shoot around 44.0% from the field and just under 30.0% from the 3-point line. Individually, Casper College has three players averaging double-digit points and five averaging at least 8.4 points per game. Walters State counters with two double-figure scorers and six players averaging at least 7.1 ppg.

“We kind of mirror each other,” Gunnare noted. “Their depth and their skillset at each position is very similar to ours. I think it will come down to the intangibles like who wins possessions, who has fewer turnovers, who has more offensive rebounds … those kinds of basic things.

“I think it’s a good matchup for both teams.”

For the T-Birds, who are undefeated since the calendar turned to January, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard Joslin Igo from Douglas leads the team in scoring at 12.3 ppg and is shooting 37.1% from behind the arc. Sophomore post Flora Goed averages 11.5 ppg and freshman wing Logann Alvar from Kelly Walsh averages 11.0 ppg. Sophomore guard Julia Palomo adds 9.9 ppg and sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia chips in 8.4 ppg.

The 5-7 Frau-Garcia has been the T-Birds’ driving force all season. She leads the team with 7.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists (No. 5 in the country) and 3.1 steals per game and is playing her best basketball down the stretch. In the last nine games the Spain native is averaging 14.0 ppg and had two triple-doubles, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists against Laramie County Community College on Feb. 18; and 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists (and nine steals) against Western Wyoming Community College on Feb. 25.

“She has been our engine,” Gunnare said of Frau-Garica prior to the Region IX Tournament. “She is special.”

Leading the way for the Region VII champion Senators out of Morristown Tennessee, is 6-1 sophomore forward Kailyn Farrell, who averages 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Tyasia Reed adds 13.6 ppg, followed by Izarria Alexander (8.7 ppg), Rose Morrow (8.3 ppg), Asia Barr (7.2 ppg) and Maiya Reed (7.1 ppg).

“They have a really good post, but they also have some good guard play,” Igo said of the matchup. “It’s going to be a balance between stopping their post and getting into their guards.

“I think we have a good chance to advance,” she added, “but it’s going to start with our defense. And we’re going to have to rebound and stop their transition game.”

The winner faces No. 2 seed Eastern Florida State (31-1) on Friday. Obviously, the T-Birds would love to get that chance. And Gunnare believes his team is ready for the opportunity.

“I don’t think when we went down there in the past we weren’t prepared or didn’t have a team that wasn’t good enough to win,” he said. “We just didn’t shoot well enough or we had a couple of extra turnovers.

“I think this year it’s going to be the same thing … if we shoot the ball well and we take care of the basketball we’re going to have a pretty good chance of advancing.”