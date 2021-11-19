 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball loses to Snow College on buzzer-beater

Snow College's Kylie Larsen hit a layup at the buzzer to lift the Badgers to a 69-68 victory over No. 15 Casper College on Friday night at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Rosalinda Gonzalez made 1 of 2 free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to give the T-Birds (4-2) a 68-67 lead. After Gonzalez missed the second free throw, Snow grabbed the rebound and called timeout. The Badgers inbounded the ball in front of their bench and Kennedy Eskelson was able to find a wide-open Larsen for the game-winner.

The game was tight throughout, with Casper College leading 33-30 at the half and 51-50 after three quarters. The T-Birds led 64-58 with 6 minutes to play but managed only two free throws and an 18-footer from Julia Palomo after that.

Joseana Vaz led the T-Birds with 13 points before fouling out, while Kate Robertson added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Belen Morales Lopez had 10 points.

Kare Robertson 2021 headshot

Robertson
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

