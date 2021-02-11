Casper College women's basketball moves to 8-0 with rout of Northeastern JC

The eighth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained unbeaten with a 79-56 rout of Northeastern Junior College on Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (8-0) led 43-27 at the half and took control in the third quarter as they outscored the Plainsmen 25-14.

Joseana Vaz came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points, with Kobe King-Hawai adding 15 and Natalia Otkhmezuir and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) 13 apiece.

The T-Birds shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the floor while holding NJC to 37.7 percent (20 of 53). Casper College is back in action Saturday when it hosts Western Wyoming Community College.

