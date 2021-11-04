 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball opens season in Idaho this weekend

The Casper College women's basketball team opens its season on the road this weekend as the Thunderbirds take on Community Christian College on Friday and No. 23 College of Southern Idaho on Saturday. Both games are in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The T-Birds begin the 2021-22 campaign ranked No. 10 in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason poll. Last season the T-Birds (20-2) won their first 20 games and reached No. 3 in the rankings before losing to Otero Junior College in the Region IX championship game and Three Rivers College in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Championship.

Casper College returns four sophomores from last year's team in 6-foot guard Joseana Vaz, 6-2 center Kate Robertson (Natrona County), 6-0 post Belen Morales Lopez and 5-7 guard Rosalind Gonzalez. Vaz averaged 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season while Robertson and Morales Lopez combined to average 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Head coach Dwight Gunnare is entering his 14th season with the T-Birds.

Joseana Vaz 2021 headsot

Vaz
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

