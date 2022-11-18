 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball pulls away in 2nd half to top Western Nebraska

The Casper College women's basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season to defeat Western Nebraska Community College 85-71 on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 10th-ranked T-Birds, who lost in overtime to No. 15 Salt Lake Community College on Thursday, outscored the Cougars 53-43 in the second half to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo (Douglas) was 5-of-6 from behind the arc and led the T-Birds with 19 points. Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) and Julia Palomo added 16 points apiece, Irene Fernandez de Caleya addedd 12 and Sandra Frau-Garcia finished with nine points and seven assists.

Casper College hosts Snow College on Friday to begin the Thanksgiving Classic.

