The Casper College women's basketball team simply ran away from Northwest College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 17th-ranked T-Birds (23-3, 6-0 Region IX North) raced to a 51-19 halftime lead and cruised to an 85-46 victory for its 41st consecutive win against Region IX North competition.

Freshman Anna Csenyi scored a career-high 17 points to lead five T-Birds in double figures. Flora Goed added 14, and Logann Alvar, Joslin Igo and Claudia Garrido had 10 points apiece. Sandra Frau-Garcia scored six points to go along with 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

Casper College was 23-of-36 (63.9%) from the field in the first half and finished 33 of 62 (53.2%). The T-Birds out-rebounded the Trappers 39-28 and finished with 22 assists and 15 steals.

The T-Birds host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.