Logann Alvar had a double-double and Joslin Igo scored 20 points to lead the 19th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team to a 68-51 victory over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday in Rock Springs.

The Thunderbirds (21-3, 4-0 Region IX North) trailed 13-12 after the first quarter, but outscored the Mustangs 22-10 in the second to take a 34-23 lead at the break. Casper College created some more distance with a 17-10 advantage in the third quarter.

Alvar, a freshman from Kelly Walsh, finished with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds while Igo, a sophomore from Douglas, was 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

The T-Birds face Laramie County Community College on Wednesday in Cheyenne.