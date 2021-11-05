 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball rolls to season-opening victory

The Casper College women's basketball team jumped out to a 31-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 116-39 victory over Community Christian College on Friday in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The No. 10 T-Birds (1-0) had six players finish with double-digit points, led by freshman Flora Goed with 16. Freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) added 15 and sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) 14 to go with eight rebounds. Rosalinda Gonzalez had 13 points and seven assists, with Dejann Schuler scoring 11 and Joseana Vaz 10.

Casper College was 47-of-78 (60.3%) from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from behind the arc.

The T-Birds face No. 23 Snow College on Saturday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

