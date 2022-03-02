Casper College women's basketball sets sights on another trip to NJCAA Championships

For the third time in the past six years, the Casper College women’s basketball team begins the postseason at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. Now the 15th-ranked T-Birds want to make the most of their home court advantage.

Casper College (25-4) opens Region IX Tournament play Thursday when it hosts Otero Junior College for a 7:30 p.m. tip at The Swede.

“It’s always good when you do get that opportunity to play at home in the postseason,” T-Birds head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “Some of my best memories are winning the Region IX Tournament at home because with each game you win the crowd increases. It would be awesome if we could get to Saturday and this team could experience that electricity.”

The T-Birds won the Region IX Tournament in both 2018 and 2020 at The Swede. They earned the right to host this year’s tournament by going 10-0 in the North sub-region. Casper College also brings a 13-game winning streak into Thursday’s game.

“I think we’re just trying to perfect our game so we can play to the best of our ability Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” sophomore forward Kate Robertson said. “We have home court advantage so hopefully that will help us out with some more energy from the crowd.”

The 6-foot-2 Robertson, a graduate of Natrona County High School, is averaging 12.0 points and a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Joseana Vaz leads them in scoring at 12.7 ppg.

In addition to Vaz and Robertson, the T-Birds have a handful of players with the ability to score in double figures. Guards Joslin Igo, a freshman from Douglas, Sandra Frau, Dejaan Schuler and Julia Palomo, along with post player Belen Morales Lopez are averaging a combined 36.6 points per game.

Casper College is averaging 72.8 points per game while holding opponents to 53.4 ppg. The T-Birds are shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.7% behind the arc while limiting opponents to 35.2% from the field and 28.0% on 3-pointers.

Even though Otero (10-19) has struggled shooting the ball this season (36.5% on field goals and 27.4% on 3-pointers), the Rattlers do present some problems. The primary one is sophomore guard Julia Steinberg, who has attempted 276 3-pointers this season.

“Steinberg is a good 3-point shooter,” Gunnare said. “She’s only shooting 32 percent, but with that kind of volume it makes her a big threat.”

A win Thursday would pit the T-Birds against the winner of the Laramie County Community College-Trinidad State Junior College game in the semifinals. Win that and they would likely face No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College (26-1) in the finals.

But Gunnare has been coaching long enough to know not to look that far ahead.

“I like where we’re at right now as far as conditioning and mindset,” he said, “but we haven’t played three games in a row since we were in Vegas in December.”

The T-Birds lost the first game of the CSN Basketball Invitational in Las Vegas to then-No. 10 Salt Lake Community College and haven’t lost since. Lose the first game this weekend, though, and the T-Birds might have to wait until next season to start a new winning streak. There is a chance Casper College could get an at-large bid to the NJCAA Championships if it doesn’t win the Region IX Tournament.

The T-Birds have qualified for the NJCAA Championships three of the past four years. They won the Region IX title in both 2018 and 2020 and earned an at-large bid last season when they won their first 22 games before losing to Otero in the Region IX championship game.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.