 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball splits first two games in Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0

The 10th-ranked Casper College women’s basketball team bounced back from Monday’s loss to No. 3 College of Southern Idaho with a 70-58 victory against Utah State Eastern on Tuesday at the CSN Classic in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (13-2) outscored Utah State Eastern 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Sophomore Celina Arnlund scored a season-high 19 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got 13 points from freshman Logann Alvar and 12 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Joslin Igo. Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia contributed five points to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

On Monday, the T-Birds led CSI 24-23 at the half but were outscored 20-3 in the third quarter.

Casper College wraps up the CSN Classic on Wednesday against No. 14 Salt Lake Community College, which defeated the T-Birds 96-92 in overtime last month.

Celina Arnlund 2022 headshot

Arnlund
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News