Casper College women's basketball splits first two games in Las Vegas

The 10th-ranked Casper College women’s basketball team bounced back from Monday’s loss to No. 3 College of Southern Idaho with a 70-58 victory against Utah State Eastern on Tuesday at the CSN Classic in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds (13-2) outscored Utah State Eastern 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Sophomore Celina Arnlund scored a season-high 19 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got 13 points from freshman Logann Alvar and 12 points and seven rebounds from sophomore Joslin Igo. Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia contributed five points to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

On Monday, the T-Birds led CSI 24-23 at the half but were outscored 20-3 in the third quarter.

Casper College wraps up the CSN Classic on Wednesday against No. 14 Salt Lake Community College, which defeated the T-Birds 96-92 in overtime last month.