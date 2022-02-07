Casper College women's basketball stays unbeaten in Region IX play

The 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained undefeated in the Region IX North with a 69-61 victory against Laramie County Community College on Monday night in Cheyenne.
Joseana Vaz had a double-double for the Thunderbirds (21-4, 6-0), finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sandra Frau added 15 points and Kate Robertson 12 for the T-Birds.
The Golden Eagles (12-9, 2-2) outscored the T-Birds 33-15 from behind the arc, but Casper College was 18-of-22 at the free-throw line while LCCC was 6-of-6.
The T-Birds play at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.