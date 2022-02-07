 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball stays unbeaten in Region IX play

The 16th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained undefeated in the Region IX North with a 69-61 victory against Laramie County Community College on Monday night in Cheyenne.

Joseana Vaz had a double-double for the Thunderbirds (21-4, 6-0), finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sandra Frau added 15 points and Kate Robertson 12 for the T-Birds.

The Golden Eagles (12-9, 2-2) outscored the T-Birds 33-15 from behind the arc, but Casper College was 18-of-22 at the free-throw line while LCCC was 6-of-6.

The T-Birds play at Central Wyoming College on Thursday.

Joseana Vaz 2021 headsot

Vaz
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

