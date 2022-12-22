 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball struggles from the field in loss to Salt Lake CC

The Casper College women's basketball team is ready for a break. The 10th-ranked Thunderbirds on Wednesday suffered their second loss in three days with an 81-56 defeat to No. 14 Salt Lake Community College at the CSN Classic in Las Vegas.

The T-Birds (13-3) trailed just 19-16 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half, but the Bruins continued to pull away in the second half to beat Casper College for the second time this season.

Flora Goed led the T-Birds with 14 points; Sandra Frau-Garcia added 13 points, eight assists and five steals; and Celina Arnlund finished with 10 points. The T-Birds were just 23-of-63 (36.5%) from the field and 2-of-10 from behind the arc.

Casper College returns to the court Jan. 7 when it hosts the Wyoming All-Stars on Jan. 7 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

