Casper College women's basketball struggles from the field in loss to Salt Lake CC

The Casper College women's basketball team is ready for a break. The 10th-ranked Thunderbirds on Wednesday suffered their second loss in three days with an 81-56 defeat to No. 14 Salt Lake Community College at the CSN Classic in Las Vegas.

The T-Birds (13-3) trailed just 19-16 after the first quarter and 38-28 at the half, but the Bruins continued to pull away in the second half to beat Casper College for the second time this season.

Flora Goed led the T-Birds with 14 points; Sandra Frau-Garcia added 13 points, eight assists and five steals; and Celina Arnlund finished with 10 points. The T-Birds were just 23-of-63 (36.5%) from the field and 2-of-10 from behind the arc.

Casper College returns to the court Jan. 7 when it hosts the Wyoming All-Stars on Jan. 7 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.