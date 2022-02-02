Casper College women's basketball survives upset bid by Western Wyoming CC

It wasn't pretty, but the No. 17 Casper College women's basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten in Region IX North play. The T-Birds (19-4, 4-0) outscored Western Wyoming Community College 27-15 over the final 10 minutes for a 64-49 victory Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (18-4, 4-1 Region IX North) trailed throughout the first 16 minutes until sophomore post Kate Robertson scored nine consecutive points to give them a 27-21 lead. The Natrona County High graduate got things started with two free throws, added an old-fashioned three-point play off an assist from Sandra Frau and finished the run with back-to-back mid-range jumpers.

The Mustangs got a 3-pointer before the break to cut the T-Birds' lead to 27-24 at the half.

Casper College finally created some distance at the start of the third quarter. Robertson made 1 of 2 free throws and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) scored on two fast-break layups, adding a free throw after the second to extend the margin to 33-24.

Western Wyoming (4-18, 0-5) refused to go away, however. The Mustangs cut the lead to 33-31 before Igo scored on a drive. WWCC answered with a 3 before Celina Arnlund scored at the rim to give the T-Birds a three-point cushion (37-34) heading into the final 10 minutes.

That's when Casper College finally took control.

Sophomore post Belen Morales Lopez scored six points at the rim, Frau made two free throws and leading scorer Joseana Vaz scored her first points of the game on back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 51-41. Two more buckets in the paint from Morales Lopez followed and Dejaan Schuler put the finishing touches on the T-Birds' seventh consecutive win with a 3-pointer.

Morales Lopez finished with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting while Robertson added 14. Former Mountain View standout Haily Stephens led the Mustangs with 14.

Casper College is back in action Saturday when they play at Northwest College.

