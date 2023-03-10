The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team will play for a title Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds (29-3) advanced to the Region IX championship game with an 85-58 victory over Laramie County Community College on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The T-Birds will face the winner of Friday's late semifinal between Trinidad State College and Western Wyoming Community College.

The T-Birds took control of the game in the third quarter when they outscored the Golden Eagles 30-12 after leading by just 32-31 at the half.

Sandra Frau-Garcia had 21 points to lead Casper College, with Anna Csenyi adding 20, Julia Palomo 19 and Flora Goed 10.

The T-Birds are in the championship game for the sixth year in a row and will be going for their fourth title (2018, 2020, 2022).