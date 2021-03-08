Casper College women's basketball team climbs to No. 4 in latest NJCAA poll

The Casper College women's basketball team was ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 released Monday. The Thunderbirds (14-0) were No. 6 in last week's poll.
Casper College has won 29 consecutive games dating back to last season, with its last loss coming on Jan. 11, 2020 at Laramie County Community College.
The defending Region IX champs take a 4-0 North sub-region record into Wednesday's game at Northwest College. The T-Birds are second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (42.2%).
Casper College returns home Saturday to host Western Wyoming Community College for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.