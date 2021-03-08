Casper College women's basketball team climbs to No. 4 in latest NJCAA poll

The Casper College women's basketball team was ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 released Monday. The Thunderbirds (14-0) were No. 6 in last week's poll.

Casper College has won 29 consecutive games dating back to last season, with its last loss coming on Jan. 11, 2020 at Laramie County Community College.

The defending Region IX champs take a 4-0 North sub-region record into Wednesday's game at Northwest College. The T-Birds are second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (42.2%).

Casper College returns home Saturday to host Western Wyoming Community College for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.