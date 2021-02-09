 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball team climbs to No. 8 in national rankings
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball team climbs to No. 8 in national rankings

Casper College girls basketball

Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri drives to the basket in the T-Birds' game against Western Nebraska Community College on Feb. 3 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

With three victories last week, including a come-from-behind double-overtime win over Western Nebraska Community College, the Casper College women's basketball team moved up to No. 8 in the latest NJCAA rankings.

The Thunderbirds (7-0) opened the week with a 95-88 win over Western Nebraska, which remained at No. 22 in the rankings, before following with back-to-back victories over previously unbeaten Utah State Eastern.

Casper College is averaging 81.4 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from behind the arc. Defensively, the T-Birds are allowing just 61.1 points per game while opponents are shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 25.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Sophomores Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.9), Kobe King-Hawae (14-6) and Marija Bakic (10-3) are all averaging double-digit points for the T-Birds, who host Northeastern Junior College on Thursday. Casper College has won 22 games in a row dating back to last year, with its last defeat coming Jan. 11, 2020 to Laramie County Community College.

