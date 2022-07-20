Casper College women's basketball team earns academic honors

The Casper College women's basketball team recently was honored as one of the top academic junior college teams in the country for the 2021-22 season. The Thunderbirds finished No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletics Association women's basketball academic rankings with a combined GPA of 3.49.

Five players -- sophomores Kate Robertson, Joseana Vaz and Belen Morales-Lopez; and freshmen Mariona Cos-Morales and Celina Arnuld -- earned second-team honors for having a GPA between 3.80-3.99. And freshmen Joslin Igo, Sandra Frau-Garcia and Mesa Butler were third-team selections for having a GPA between 3.60-3.79.

Casper College finished 25-8 last year, winning the Region IX championship and advancing to the NJCAA Division I Championships where they lost to Hutchinson Community College.

“I really respect their ability to succeed both academically and athletically,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “This requires a high level of commitment and excellent time-management skills.”

Gunnare added that all 12 players on last year's team had a GPA of 3.0 or higher.