 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's basketball team earns at-large bid to NJCAA Championship
0 comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball team earns at-large bid to NJCAA Championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper College Women's Basketball

Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri brings the ball up the court in the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on March 24 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper College women’s basketball team got some good news Sunday. Less than 24 hours after losing in the Region IX championship game, the third-ranked Thunderbirds received an at-large bid to the 2021 National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship.

The T-Birds (22-1) are the No. 8 seed and will play April 20 against the winner of the April 19 game between No. 9 Three Rivers Community College (21-0) and No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State College (18-4). This year’s NJCAA Championship is scheduled for April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

“We had the whole team here watching (the selection show),” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “Obviously, they were very excited.”

Gunnare added he was “amazed that we still got a bye,” before acknowledging that the bye was probably based on the team’s first 22 games and not just on Saturday night’s game.

The T-Birds were undefeated heading into Saturday night’s Region IX championship game in La Junta, Colorado, but suffered a 94-89 overtime loss to host Otero Junior College.

This is the second year in a row and the third time in the last four years Casper College has qualified for the national tournament. Last year’s NJCAA Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, the T-Birds lost in the first round.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

THUNDERBIRDS TRACKER

APRIL 20: No. 8 Casper College women's basketball vs. winner of No. 9 Three Rivers Community College and No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State College.

QUICK TURNAROUND: The Thunderbirds' invitation to the tournament came just a day after losing their first game of the year.

HE SAID IT: "Obviously, they were very excited." — Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News