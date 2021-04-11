Casper College women's basketball team earns at-large bid to NJCAA Championship

The Casper College women’s basketball team got some good news Sunday. Less than 24 hours after losing in the Region IX championship game, the third-ranked Thunderbirds received an at-large bid to the 2021 National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship.

The T-Birds (22-1) are the No. 8 seed and will play April 20 against the winner of the April 19 game between No. 9 Three Rivers Community College (21-0) and No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State College (18-4). This year’s NJCAA Championship is scheduled for April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

“We had the whole team here watching (the selection show),” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “Obviously, they were very excited.”

Gunnare added he was “amazed that we still got a bye,” before acknowledging that the bye was probably based on the team’s first 22 games and not just on Saturday night’s game.

The T-Birds were undefeated heading into Saturday night’s Region IX championship game in La Junta, Colorado, but suffered a 94-89 overtime loss to host Otero Junior College.

This is the second year in a row and the third time in the last four years Casper College has qualified for the national tournament. Last year’s NJCAA Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, the T-Birds lost in the first round.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.