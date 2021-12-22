Casper College women's basketball team gets back on winning track

The No. 17 Casper College women's basketball team put together a solid defensive effort to cruise to a 62-36 victory against the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
The T-Birds (13-4) limited CSN to 16-of-60 shooting (26.7%) from the field, including a 0-for-10 mark from behind the arc.
Joseana Vaz had a game-high 14 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got eight points from Dejaan Schuler and five points and eight assists from Sandra Frau.
Casper College returns to the court Jan. 10 when it plays at No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College.
