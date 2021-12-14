 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball team jumps to No. 17 in latest rankings

The Casper College women's basketball jumped five spots to No. 17 in the  NJCAA Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The Thunderbirds (12-3) have won six in a row following a loss to No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College on Nov. 27. During the winning streak the T-Birds have outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points per game.

Sophomores Joseana Vaz and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) are averaging 12.9 and 12.1 points per game, respectively, to lead the team. In addition, Joslin Igo (Douglas), Dejaan Schuler, Julia Palomo and Belen Morales Lopez are averaging a combined 30.2 points per game.

The T-Birds will finish the first semester at the CSN Basketball Invitational in Las Vegas next week.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

