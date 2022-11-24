Casper College women's basketball team looks to continue impressive start

Casper College had a chance to be undefeated and ranked in the top 10 heading into this weekend’s Vista Thanksgiving Classic. But the T-Birds will have to settle for a 6-1 record and a No. 18 national ranking after letting a couple of late leads slip away in their Nov. 17 96-92 overtime loss to No. 14 Salt Lake Community College.

“We competed very well and had our chances,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said of the loss. “Those are the kinds of games that make you better. It was disappointing that we lost, but there were some positives that came out of it.”

Gunnare was especially pleased with the way the T-Birds bounced back, defeating Region IX power Western Nebraska Community College 85-71 on Nov. 18 and Northeastern Junior College 79-46 on Saturday.

“I think we were understandably a little flat,” he said, “but I’m very pleased that we were able to follow up Thursday night’s disappointing loss with two wins.”

Casper College will look to extend its winning streak against Snow College on Friday and Lake Region State on Saturday. The T-Birds defeated Snow College 79-64 on Nov. 5 behind 21 points from sophomore guard Joslin Igo (Douglas) and freshman wing Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh).

Guard play has been instrumental in the team’s impressive start. The 5-foot-6 Igo has come off the bench in all seven games but leads the team with 15.4 points per game. Sophomore guard Julia Palomo is averaging 13.6 ppg, Alvar 10.0 ppg and sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia 9.0 ppg. Sophomore center Flora Goed is averaging 10.3 ppg.

“Flora is the only true post on our roster so she has to avoid getting into foul trouble,” Gunnare noted. “She has had some really good moments and has been a factor on both offense and defense.”

When the 6-2 Goed does get into foul trouble – she played only 20 minutes against Salt Lake before fouling out – the T-Birds have had to get creative. Alvar (6-0), Celina Arnlund (6-0) and Mariona Cos-Morales (6-0) have all logged key minutes in the post.

“They’re really guards, but they’re doing a tremendous job of playing out of position both offensively and defensively,” Gunnare said. “Offensively, we can still them out on the floor where they’re comfortable and defensively … we got into foul trouble against Salt Lake, and I couldn’t have asked for a better effort out of those three individuals.”

The ability for other players to fill in when and where needed should once again make the T-Birds a favorite in Region IX and a national contender.

“I really like how we play as a team,” Palomo said. “This year we’re really balanced, so if I’m not having a day then someone else will step up.”

That is apparent in the stats through seven games. Not only are four players averaging double-digit points, but seven different T-Birds have had games in double figures this season.