Casper College women's basketball team moves to No. 11 in NJCAA rankings

The Casper College women's basketball team moved up two spots in the first National Junior College Athletics Association Division Rankings of the season released Monday.

The Thunderbirds (2-0) were No. 13 in the preseason poll but gained two spots to No. 11 after opening the season with wins over Utah State Eastern (82-76) and Snow College (79-64) over the weekend.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo from Douglas leads the T-Birds in scoring at 18.5 points per game followed by freshman guard Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) at 14.5 ppg and sophomore forward Flora Goed at 12.0 ppg. Sophomore Julia Palomo is averaging 9.5 points while sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia leads the team with 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Casper College plays the Concordia College JV and Northeastern Junior College this weekend at the NJC Classic in Sterling, Colorado.