Casper College women's basketball team overcomes early deficit to defeat Snow College

No. 18 Casper College trailed Snow College 19-8 after one quarter Friday night before rallying for a 64-55 victory to open the Vista West Thanksgiving Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (7-1) used a 19-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 27-26 lead into the locker room. They outscored the Badgers 25-19 in the third quarter to increase the lead en route to their third consecutive win.

Flora Goed led the T-Birds with 19 points, with Julia Palomo (15), Logann Alvar (12) and Joslin Igo (10) also finishing in double figures. Sandra Frau-Garcia scored just three points but finished with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Casper College closed the Thanksgiving Classic against Lake Region State on Saturday. The T-Birds head to Gillette next weekend for the Wyoming-Montana Border Wars.