Casper College women's basketball team routs Western Wyoming in Region IX opener

The No. 7 Casper College women's basketball team outscored Western Wyoming Community College by a combined 45-12 over the second and third quarters to roll to an 80-33 victory Wednesday in Rock Springs.

Once again, the Thunderbirds (11-0) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri, who made 5 of 8 shots from distance and finished with 19 points. Freshman guards Sofie Hauge (14) and Joseana Vaz (13) combined for 27 points, while Kobe King-Hawwea added nine and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) had eight.

The T-Birds, who came into the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 42.1%, made 15 of 31 (48.4%) shots behind the arc Wednesday while limiting the Mustangs to 4 of 21 (19.0%).

Casper College returns to the court Saturday when they host Eastern Wyoming College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.