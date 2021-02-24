Casper College women's basketball team routs Western Wyoming in Region IX opener

The No. 7 Casper College women's basketball team outscored Western Wyoming Community College by a combined 45-12 over the second and third quarters to roll to an 80-33 victory Wednesday in Rock Springs.
Once again, the Thunderbirds (11-0) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri, who made 5 of 8 shots from distance and finished with 19 points. Freshman guards Sofie Hauge (14) and Joseana Vaz (13) combined for 27 points, while Kobe King-Hawwea added nine and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) had eight.
The T-Birds, who came into the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 42.1%, made 15 of 31 (48.4%) shots behind the arc Wednesday while limiting the Mustangs to 4 of 21 (19.0%).
Casper College returns to the court Saturday when they host Eastern Wyoming College.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
