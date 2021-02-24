 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball team routs Western Wyoming in Region IX opener
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball team routs Western Wyoming in Region IX opener

The No. 7 Casper College women's basketball team outscored Western Wyoming Community College by a combined 45-12 over the second and third quarters to roll to an 80-33 victory Wednesday in Rock Springs.

Once again, the Thunderbirds (11-0) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri, who made 5 of 8 shots from distance and finished with 19 points. Freshman guards Sofie Hauge (14) and Joseana Vaz (13) combined for 27 points, while Kobe King-Hawwea added nine and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) had eight.

The T-Birds, who came into the game leading the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 42.1%, made 15 of 31 (48.4%) shots behind the arc Wednesday while limiting the Mustangs to 4 of 21 (19.0%).

Casper College returns to the court Saturday when they host Eastern Wyoming College.

