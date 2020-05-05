Casper College women's basketball team will bring in eight freshmen

Dwight Gunnare is doing his best to move on. At this point, that’s all the Casper College women’s basketball head coach can do.
Less than two months ago, Gunnare and his Thunderbirds were Region IX champions and getting ready to face New Mexico Junior College in the first round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship. But that, along with nearly all of the spring sports competitions, was shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
So Gunnare and assistant coach Nate Macy have done what they can to move on from last season and have started putting the pieces together for the 2020-21 season.
“No doubt (the pandemic) hurt us with our regional recruiting,” Gunnare said in a phone interview recently. “But we have signed eight players and I think we have a really good incoming freshmen class.
“I’m excited with what we have on paper.”
The T-Birds were able to sign two in-state players in 6-foot-2 Kate Robertson from Natrona County and 5-5 Meadow Kuntz from Thunder Basin.
Robertson, whose sister Emily played on Casper College’s 2018 Region IX title team, averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and a team-leading 2.5 assists this past season for the Fillies. Kuntz, meanwhile, played in just nine games her senior season due to injuries, but was an all-state selection as a junior for the state champion Bolts.
The T-Birds also signed guards Rosalinda Gonzalez from Davenport, Florida, and Kaia Hererra from San Antonio to go along with four international players — Joseana Vaz from Cape Verde, Sofia Hauge from Denmark, Belen Morales Lopez from Spain and Dejaan Shuler from New Zealand.
“This group definitely has potential,” Gunnare said.
They will join four returning sophomores as the T-Birds will be seeking their third Region IX title in the past four years.
The list includes All-Region IX player Natalia Otkhmezuri, a 5-9 guard that averaged 15.7 points per game and led Region IX by making 44.7 percent of her 3-point attempts. Marija Bakic, a 5-9 guard who started 19 games and averaged 10.1 points; 6-0 reserve Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs), who averaged 7.8 points; and 5-7 Emily Achter (2.2 points) also return to the fold.
Currently, only Achter, who is from Australia, is on campus, with Bakic having returned home to Montenegro and Otkhmezuri to Tbilisi, Georgia.
“These kids are all over the place,” Gunnare laughed. “Right now the cafeteria and the dorms are open, but even if we wanted to have workouts we couldn’t because those aren’t allowed.”
For now, that is what Gunnare has to deal with. Like everyone else in the sports world, the Casper College coach doesn’t know when things will return to some sense of normalcy. When they do, however, the T-Birds will be ready to defend their title.
