Casper College women's basketball team will bring in eight freshmen

The T-Birds also signed guards Rosalinda Gonzalez from Davenport, Florida, and Kaia Hererra from San Antonio to go along with four international players — Joseana Vaz from Cape Verde, Sofia Hauge from Denmark, Belen Morales Lopez from Spain and Dejaan Shuler from New Zealand.

“This group definitely has potential,” Gunnare said.

They will join four returning sophomores as the T-Birds will be seeking their third Region IX title in the past four years.

The list includes All-Region IX player Natalia Otkhmezuri, a 5-9 guard that averaged 15.7 points per game and led Region IX by making 44.7 percent of her 3-point attempts. Marija Bakic, a 5-9 guard who started 19 games and averaged 10.1 points; 6-0 reserve Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs), who averaged 7.8 points; and 5-7 Emily Achter (2.2 points) also return to the fold.

Currently, only Achter, who is from Australia, is on campus, with Bakic having returned home to Montenegro and Otkhmezuri to Tbilisi, Georgia.

“These kids are all over the place,” Gunnare laughed. “Right now the cafeteria and the dorms are open, but even if we wanted to have workouts we couldn’t because those aren’t allowed.”

For now, that is what Gunnare has to deal with. Like everyone else in the sports world, the Casper College coach doesn’t know when things will return to some sense of normalcy. When they do, however, the T-Birds will be ready to defend their title.

